RiverPark Advisors LLC Purchases 79 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.11.

Boeing Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE:BA opened at $172.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.29. The company has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.24. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

