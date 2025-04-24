J. Stern & Co. LLP Has $38.58 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 3.6% of J. Stern & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. J. Stern & Co. LLP’s holdings in RTX were worth $38,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $120.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $160.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $136.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.29 and a 200-day moving average of $123.75.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

