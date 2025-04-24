Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $161.86, but opened at $169.00. Quest Diagnostics shares last traded at $173.63, with a volume of 148,141 shares trading hands.

The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $66,212.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,723.20. The trade was a 8.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $205,712.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,802.19. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,221. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 35.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,407,000 after acquiring an additional 78,980 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 34,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.61.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

