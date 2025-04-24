Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,869,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,325,993 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of PayPal worth $244,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in PayPal by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie upped their price target on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $62.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

