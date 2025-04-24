231,300 Shares in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Acquired by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 231,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Waystar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waystar by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Waystar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waystar by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period.

Get Waystar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on Waystar in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $143,310.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,597.70. This represents a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 182,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,709,825.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 519,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,903,584.70. This represents a 26.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,411,461 shares of company stock valued at $528,743,995.

Waystar Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of WAY stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waystar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.