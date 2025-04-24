ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 746.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $11,549,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $130.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.95.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $136.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

