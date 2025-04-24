Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $23.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after buying an additional 452,063 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,813,000 after acquiring an additional 672,757 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $121.86 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.45. The company has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

