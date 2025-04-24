Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 640,278 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 33,021 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Comcast Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.



