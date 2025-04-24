Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $351.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $396.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.18.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $495.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

