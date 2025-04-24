Empire Financial Management Company LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.9% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,545 shares of company stock worth $19,149,144. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $240.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial set a $261.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

