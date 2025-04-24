Empire Financial Management Company LLC Purchases 9,694 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 253.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,520. This represents a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 3.1 %

KMB opened at $133.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $150.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.67.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

