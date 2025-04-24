Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,228,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,782,521,000 after purchasing an additional 538,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,883,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,317,000 after buying an additional 327,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $1,196,258,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,160,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,026,000 after buying an additional 1,062,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,265,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,455,000 after purchasing an additional 390,332 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This trade represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $2,849,868.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 155,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,855,091.88. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,931 shares of company stock worth $10,492,868 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ICE opened at $160.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.59 and a 200-day moving average of $160.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

