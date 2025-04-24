Evercore Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 94,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,441,000 after acquiring an additional 29,612 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,038,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,606 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 120,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $185.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.31. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

