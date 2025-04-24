Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,324 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 148.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 547,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 40,701 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.06.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 99,707 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $18,191,542.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 358,197 shares in the company, valued at $65,353,042.65. The trade was a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $16,541,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,543,516 shares in the company, valued at $586,132,981.56. This trade represents a 2.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,039,318 shares of company stock valued at $181,925,602. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $168.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.81 and a 1 year high of $208.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.64.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

