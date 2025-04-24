GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,915,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.42% of GE Vernova worth $1,287,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GE Vernova from $448.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.54.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $335.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.01. The company has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion and a PE ratio of 60.43. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.67 and a 1 year high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.