Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $2.36 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,681,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $188,643,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 926,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,385,000 after purchasing an additional 66,216 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 812,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,985,000 after buying an additional 112,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $170.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.92 and a 200-day moving average of $190.38. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $2,358,412.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.47.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

