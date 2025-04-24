KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,253 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,932,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,431,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,556,000 after buying an additional 2,938,405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,058,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,626,000 after buying an additional 1,452,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,169,000 after buying an additional 1,647,332 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,260,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,845,000 after acquiring an additional 479,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Mohit Ramani bought 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,500. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 60,180 shares of company stock worth $1,032,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of -48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.