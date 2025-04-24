Syon Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Syon Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $375.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cummins from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.00.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $284.21 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $387.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.