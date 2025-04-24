Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of General Motors worth $54,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 770.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 99,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 87,672 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $1,907,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in General Motors by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 65,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $45.84 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

