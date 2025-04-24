Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 952,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,508,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

