Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Eaton by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $275.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eaton from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.