Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $745,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 49,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Science & Technology Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 102,581 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 163,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $66,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $251.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.51 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.07, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their target price on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.24.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

