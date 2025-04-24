Syon Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Syon Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 38.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 46,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 225.4% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 567.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 43,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. This trade represents a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $168.07 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.42 and a twelve month high of $171.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

