J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Raises Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 399.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alcoa from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $47.77.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.42. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

