Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $58.63 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 461,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $58,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.1 %

SFM opened at $165.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.11 and a 200-day moving average of $143.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 445 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $61,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,595.12. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,369.50. This trade represents a 8.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,764 shares of company stock worth $13,562,649. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

