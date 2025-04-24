Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,079 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Guardant Health worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,433,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ GH opened at $45.73 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

