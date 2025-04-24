Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 158 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,465,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,267,000 after acquiring an additional 842,335 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,211,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after acquiring an additional 743,111 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 808.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 583,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,369,000 after acquiring an additional 518,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,053,000 after purchasing an additional 359,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.66. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3417 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

