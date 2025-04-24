Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $61.34 Million Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 802,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.49% of Primoris Services worth $61,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 45.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 31,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 12,845.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Stock Up 4.1 %

PRIM stock opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.23. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $90.86. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Insider Activity

In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $67,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,636. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $3,935,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,623.60. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,043 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

