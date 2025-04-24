MGO One Seven LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $136.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $240.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

