Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 538,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $54,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.35 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BECN stock opened at $124.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.54 and a 1-year high of $124.17.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 16,595 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $2,051,307.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,231.43. The trade was a 97.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Stuart Bennett sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $1,036,602.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,493.88. This represents a 27.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,806 shares of company stock worth $6,745,448. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.