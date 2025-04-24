Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $751.78 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,808,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,160 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.71% of GoDaddy worth $751,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.73.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $194,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,481,744.96. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $89,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,536.85. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,518,150 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDDY stock opened at $178.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.04. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.59 and a 52-week high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

