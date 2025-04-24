1,979 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Burling Wealth Partners LLC

Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $328,419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,835,000 after acquiring an additional 573,881 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 89,108.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,932,000 after acquiring an additional 376,929 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 378,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,390,000 after purchasing an additional 269,180 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,411.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,355,000 after purchasing an additional 248,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $509.03 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $531.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $567.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.