Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Increased by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9,421.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up 1.5% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY opened at $224.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.76.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $17,448,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,111,395.96. The trade was a 44.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $1,607,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,556,522. This represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

