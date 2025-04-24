RiverPark Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,522,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,149,779,000 after buying an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Saia by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,941,000 after acquiring an additional 794,197 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Saia by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 249,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,833,000 after acquiring an additional 105,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 230,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,372 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total transaction of $394,498.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. This trade represents a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. This represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $341.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.95. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.50 and a twelve month high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Saia from $565.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Saia from $524.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $560.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.39.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

