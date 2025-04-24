Burling Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 39,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab acquired 3,619,600 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This trade represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,421,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,137,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.