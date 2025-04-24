RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 3.2% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,938,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,980,000 after acquiring an additional 552,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $487.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $367.39 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.81.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

