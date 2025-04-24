Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases New Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 327,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,068,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.84% of Dime Community Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,739,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,202,000 after purchasing an additional 256,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,379 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,671,000 after acquiring an additional 71,273 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,017,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,999,000 after buying an additional 233,417 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,073,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,748,000 after buying an additional 42,610 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,031.25. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.23 per share, with a total value of $32,572.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,572.89. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,729 shares of company stock valued at $48,021 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 0.0 %

DCOM stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.83 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.73%.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.