Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $6,329,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medpace Stock Performance
Shares of MEDP stock opened at $291.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $459.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.30.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Medpace
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medpace
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Lyft Scales Into Europe: Can It Take Market Share From Uber?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why It May Be Time to Buy CrowdStrike Stock Heading Into Earnings
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Can IBM’s Q1 Earnings Spark a Breakout for the Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.