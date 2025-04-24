Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $6,329,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $291.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $459.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.38 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.30.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

