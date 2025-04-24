Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,422,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 322,273 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $427,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 8,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.67.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $265.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total transaction of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,689,425.79. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $518,499. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

