Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 801,918 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,995,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801,918 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $296,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $5,039,000. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $3,408,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3,442.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $250,071.35. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,852.68. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $1,700,575.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,591 shares in the company, valued at $34,183,165.07. This trade represents a 4.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,847,452. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.48.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 140.89 and a beta of 1.19. Elastic has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $123.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

