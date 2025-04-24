The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $245.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $305.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $308.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $271.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.53.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $207.69 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $130.08 and a fifty-two week high of $277.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.91 and a 200-day moving average of $225.96.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.95, for a total value of $15,193,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,514,907.30. This trade represents a 28.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total value of $5,005,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,491,190.28. This trade represents a 9.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,492 shares of company stock worth $28,571,705. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 175.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $7,107,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

