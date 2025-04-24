Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 23,916 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,916 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $17,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $116.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.54. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.