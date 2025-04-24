Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,506 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $164,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.19, for a total transaction of $4,825,993.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,545,510.41. This represents a 19.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total value of $27,081,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $11,046,584.64. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,894 shares of company stock valued at $167,450,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,352.91 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,336.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,320.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.41.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

