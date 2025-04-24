10,925 Shares in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Purchased by Dauntless Investment Group LLC

Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Valaris makes up 0.5% of Dauntless Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valaris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,454,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,637,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,910,000 after buying an additional 87,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,771,000 after buying an additional 821,304 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 756,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after buying an additional 85,250 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $30.90 on Thursday. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.01 million. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VAL. StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valaris from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

