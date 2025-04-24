Voya Investment Management LLC Has $182.07 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,014,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 686,315 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $182,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.36.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $73.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

