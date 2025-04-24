Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Nelnet accounts for 3.2% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 16,773.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 482,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 479,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nelnet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,954,000 after acquiring an additional 99,885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 40,476 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

NYSE NNI opened at $107.91 on Thursday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.59 and a 1 year high of $127.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.33. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 31.47, a quick ratio of 31.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Nelnet had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $401.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

