Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,847,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,449 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.44% of SentinelOne worth $174,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,881,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,366,000 after purchasing an additional 399,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,788,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,494,000 after buying an additional 900,577 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in SentinelOne by 715.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,794,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,175,000 after acquiring an additional 70,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,534,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Up 5.9 %

SentinelOne stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on S. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $339,638.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 531,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,377,680.11. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $124,689.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,891.75. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,991 shares of company stock worth $8,157,395 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

