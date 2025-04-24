Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stake Boosted by Alpine Peaks Capital LP

Alpine Peaks Capital LP boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Bright Horizons Family Solutions accounts for approximately 6.5% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alpine Peaks Capital LP owned 0.12% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 423.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

BFAM stock opened at $120.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.25. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.31. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.59 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,755.81. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $311,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,708.18. This trade represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.