Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $172.47 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $196.95. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.11.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

