Burling Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.24 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,163,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,212,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,028,000 after buying an additional 91,618 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance
Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.88. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $63.81.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
